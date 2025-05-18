BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,730,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6%

BLK opened at $989.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $916.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.