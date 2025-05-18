Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,345,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 606,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This represents a 27.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

