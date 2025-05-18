Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valero Energy stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

