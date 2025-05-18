Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Starboard Value LP’s 8th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 814,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 5.5% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $306,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $298.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

