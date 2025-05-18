Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $7.20. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Comercial Chedraui to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GCHEF

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.