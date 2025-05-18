Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $7.20. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Comercial Chedraui to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GCHEF
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Comercial Chedraui
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.