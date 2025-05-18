State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.90. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

