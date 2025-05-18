Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,320.13 ($17.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.60). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.53), with a volume of 35,693 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,360.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,319.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.87%.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.