Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.14 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 350.80 ($4.66). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.62), with a volume of 1,326,218 shares traded.

SDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 375 ($4.98) to GBX 400 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.59) to GBX 337 ($4.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.25) to GBX 475 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 338.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 35.55 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.08%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

