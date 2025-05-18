SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.52 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22). SIG shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 197,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.23) to GBX 14 ($0.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £191.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.26)) earnings per share for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SIG

In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 470,273 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £61,135.49 ($81,210.80). Also, insider Kath Durrant acquired 92,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £12,027.34 ($15,976.81). 18.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SIG

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

