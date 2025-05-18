U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.73. 10,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 5,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

About U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF

The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in Technology and Aerospace & Defense companies with a focus on innovations related to national defense. The fund aims for capital growth.

