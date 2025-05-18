FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.13. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 90,701 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

