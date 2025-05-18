Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.69 and traded as high as C$34.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$34.19, with a volume of 447,291 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -219.54%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.