Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 4th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

Sprott Stock Up 0.3%

TSE:SII opened at C$77.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$52.20 and a 1-year high of C$78.97.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

