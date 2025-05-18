Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 117 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Galvan Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UPS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

