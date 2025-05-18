Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,510 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 7.8% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $368,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $255.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.