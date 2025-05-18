Stonebrook Private Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.