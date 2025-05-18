Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $294.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

