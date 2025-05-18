S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $522.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

