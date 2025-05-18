Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $165,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gartner by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $447.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.72. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

