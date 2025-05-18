Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

