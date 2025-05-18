Strive Asset Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

