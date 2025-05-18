Tema Etfs LLC Buys Shares of 25,662 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.5%

TEVA opened at $16.95 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.