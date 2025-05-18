Royal Bank of Canada Has $273.38 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $273,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

