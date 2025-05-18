Sentinus LLC Sells 675 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentinus LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.