Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $346,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $75.63 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

