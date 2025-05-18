Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 383.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

