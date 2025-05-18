Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New $498,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $97.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

