7,314 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

