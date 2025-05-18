Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total value of $677,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,737.09. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total value of $447,530.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,899.46. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,852 shares of company stock valued at $41,665,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of META opened at $640.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

