Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,632 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,503,776. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.