Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BABA opened at $123.37 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.