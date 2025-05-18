TenCore Partners LP Has $32.83 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TenCore Partners LP lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 16.2% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $640.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.05.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total value of $677,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,787 shares in the company, valued at $26,341,737.09. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total value of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,852 shares of company stock worth $41,665,958 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

