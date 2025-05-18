Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 326,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $276.29 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $286.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average of $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock worth $6,087,434 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.