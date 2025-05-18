Man Group plc Sells 6,379 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.68. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

