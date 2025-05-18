Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after buying an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,683,000 after buying an additional 896,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $227.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.95.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

