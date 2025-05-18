Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after buying an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $6,500,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $475,003.83. This represents a 93.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,947,622 shares of company stock worth $89,994,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

