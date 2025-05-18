Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires Shares of 5,806 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after buying an additional 103,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Incyte by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,500,000 after purchasing an additional 544,080 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $121,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

