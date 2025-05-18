Strive Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 598 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $757.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $797.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

