Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,772 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of DHI opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
