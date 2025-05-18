Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $757.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $797.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.85.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

