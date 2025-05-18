Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $594.32 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.50 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.