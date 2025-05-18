Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys New Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,873,750 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0%

LKQ stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

