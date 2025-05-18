Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,757 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $108,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $457.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. The trade was a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

