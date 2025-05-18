Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.76.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

