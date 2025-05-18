State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,378,544.50. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,005 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GWRE opened at $216.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

