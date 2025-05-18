Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 152,670 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,670 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $45,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $159.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

