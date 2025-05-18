Tema Etfs LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.5% of Tema Etfs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $275.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

