Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,276,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

THG stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

