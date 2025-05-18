Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 9.0% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

