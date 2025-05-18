9,027 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock worth $415,742,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.49, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.